en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Roxy Jacenko’s Family: Luxury, Opulence, and a New Chapter in Singapore

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:11 am EST
Roxy Jacenko’s Family: Luxury, Opulence, and a New Chapter in Singapore

Australian PR maven, Roxy Jacenko, and her family are making headlines with their opulent lifestyle and astonishing demands. The family, known for their luxuriant living – flying First Class and donning designer outfits, has recently relocated to Singapore, adding a new chapter to their glamorous life.

Unfazed by Extravagant Requests

Roxy Jacenko’s family is no stranger to the finer things in life. A recent post on Roxy’s social media showcased a conversation with her nine-year-old son, Hunter, who expressed his desire for an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch. This timepiece, a symbol of affluence and sophistication, is priced approximately around $452,000. Despite the staggering price tag, Roxy appeared unfazed and assented to her son’s request.

Lavish Lifestyle on Display

The family’s proclivity for luxury does not end there. Roxy’s 12-year-old daughter, Pixie, who has her own social media influencer presence managed by Roxy, has previously requested high-end gifts such as Glossier mascara and an Aviator Nation tracksuit. Adding to the glitz, Roxy recently showcased a diamond necklace fashioned for her by Nicholas Haywood, costing upwards of $94,000.

Adapting to Life in Singapore

Life in Singapore has brought about new challenges for Roxy, with the PR guru finding it refreshing to be unrecognized in her new home. Meanwhile, Pixie, the child entrepreneur behind the hair accessory brand Pixie’s Bows, generating a whopping $110k per month, has decided to retire her entrepreneurial hat. As she approaches high school, the focus is shifting towards her education. Roxy expressed that it’s time to refocus as a family, keeping Pixie’s impending transition to high school in mind.

0
Australia Education Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, has kick-started her Australian Open title defense with a commanding performance against German qualifier, Ella Seidel. The 18-year-old debutant, ranked 172 in the world, found herself battling against the onslaught of Sabalenka’s powerful play. The Belarusian tennis star, known for her aggressive style, displayed an early dominance with a brilliant ace
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
47 mins ago
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
Port Adelaide Secures Future with Todd Marshall's Long-Term Contract
48 mins ago
Port Adelaide Secures Future with Todd Marshall's Long-Term Contract
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
9 mins ago
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
40 mins ago
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
Tragic Water-Related Incidents in Western Australia: Subscriptions Offer Comprehensive Coverage
41 mins ago
Tragic Water-Related Incidents in Western Australia: Subscriptions Offer Comprehensive Coverage
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
2 mins
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
2 mins
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
2 mins
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
3 mins
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
4 mins
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
5 mins
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
7 mins
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
7 mins
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
8 mins
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app