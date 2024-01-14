Roxy Jacenko’s Family: Luxury, Opulence, and a New Chapter in Singapore

Australian PR maven, Roxy Jacenko, and her family are making headlines with their opulent lifestyle and astonishing demands. The family, known for their luxuriant living – flying First Class and donning designer outfits, has recently relocated to Singapore, adding a new chapter to their glamorous life.

Unfazed by Extravagant Requests

Roxy Jacenko’s family is no stranger to the finer things in life. A recent post on Roxy’s social media showcased a conversation with her nine-year-old son, Hunter, who expressed his desire for an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch. This timepiece, a symbol of affluence and sophistication, is priced approximately around $452,000. Despite the staggering price tag, Roxy appeared unfazed and assented to her son’s request.

Lavish Lifestyle on Display

The family’s proclivity for luxury does not end there. Roxy’s 12-year-old daughter, Pixie, who has her own social media influencer presence managed by Roxy, has previously requested high-end gifts such as Glossier mascara and an Aviator Nation tracksuit. Adding to the glitz, Roxy recently showcased a diamond necklace fashioned for her by Nicholas Haywood, costing upwards of $94,000.

Adapting to Life in Singapore

Life in Singapore has brought about new challenges for Roxy, with the PR guru finding it refreshing to be unrecognized in her new home. Meanwhile, Pixie, the child entrepreneur behind the hair accessory brand Pixie’s Bows, generating a whopping $110k per month, has decided to retire her entrepreneurial hat. As she approaches high school, the focus is shifting towards her education. Roxy expressed that it’s time to refocus as a family, keeping Pixie’s impending transition to high school in mind.