Roxy Jacenko Sheds 15kg and Celebrates with Krispy Kreme: Inside Her Weight Loss Journey

Roxy Jacenko, the former PR powerhouse behind Sweaty Betty, has now made headlines for a different reason - her remarkable weight loss journey. After relocating to Singapore and adopting a healthier lifestyle, the 44-year-old mother of two has successfully shed 15 kilograms, reaching her goal weight. Jacenko took to Instagram to share her triumph, revealing not only her current weight of 51.9kg but also her unique way of celebrating - indulging in Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Setting Goals and Smashing Them

Roxy's path to a leaner physique wasn't an overnight miracle. It involved setting a strict timeframe and committing to significant lifestyle changes. By cutting out alcohol, sticking to clean eating habits, and incorporating a mix of bodyweight exercises, walking, and regular gym sessions into her routine, she gradually transformed her body. Her dedication was evident in a recent Instagram post where she flaunted her slimmer figure in a white bikini, looking significantly leaner than she did a year ago.

Diet and Discipline

Last month, Roxy unveiled her diet secrets alongside her 14kg weight loss announcement. She shared insights into her daily meals, which include grilled chicken, quinoa, and vegetables for lunch, and a disciplined breakfast of coffee and powdered vitamins. More impressively, Jacenko has given up alcohol entirely, a move that she credits as a significant factor in her weight loss journey. Her transparent sharing of these tips and tricks has not only showcased her commitment but also served as inspiration for her followers.

Celebration and Future Plans

Reaching her goal weight was a major milestone for Jacenko, and she chose to celebrate in a delightful yet unexpected way - by treating herself to Krispy Kreme doughnuts. This act of balance, enjoying a treat after months of discipline, underscores an important message about weight loss and health transformation journeys. It's about making sustainable changes and allowing for moments of indulgence, a philosophy Roxy embodies and shares with her audience. As she continues to inspire many with her fitness and lifestyle changes, Jacenko's story is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of celebrating every victory, no matter how small.