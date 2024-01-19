Routine Car Testing Takes a Dangerous Turn: Two Police Officers Injured at Neerabup Raceway

In a shocking development at Neerabup's esteemed CARCO.com.au raceway, located north of Perth, a routine car testing incident took a dangerous turn, leaving two police officers injured. The unforeseen accident happened at approximately 11:30 am when a car, under the control of a police officer in his 30s, flipped over a barrier, dramatically hitting a fence and a pole before ending up in an overturned position with its roof making contact with the unforgiving tarmac.

Officers Injured, Investigation Underway

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the passenger in the car was another law enforcement officer, aged in his 50s. The sudden crash left both officers with injuries, prompting immediate medical attention. They were swiftly transported to Joondalup Health Campus by ambulance for necessary treatment. Thankfully, the injuries sustained by both officers are reported to be non-serious, a minor comfort in an otherwise startling event.

Responding to the incident, WA Police have confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway to unravel the precise circumstances that led to the crash. The probe aims to identify any potential lapses in safety protocols or any unforeseen factors that may have contributed to the unfortunate event.

Not An Isolated Incident

