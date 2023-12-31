en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Rohan Dennis Arrested: Allegedly Hits Wife with Car Leading to Her Death

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:10 am EST
Rohan Dennis Arrested: Allegedly Hits Wife with Car Leading to Her Death

In a shocking turn of events, well-known professional cyclist Rohan Dennis has been detained in Adelaide following allegations of hitting his wife with his vehicle. The incident has led to serious injuries for his wife, who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. This unfortunate incident has brought a tragic and serious allegation against Dennis, a prominent figure in the cycling community known for his achievements.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. No further information has been released about the details of the event or the reasons behind it. The arrest of Dennis, given his reputation as an athlete, has drawn significant attention to the case. The severity of the allegations has further escalated public interest.

Implications on Dennis’s Career

This incident could have far-reaching implications for Dennis’s career. Not only has he been arrested, but he is also facing severe charges that could lead to serious legal consequences. The cycling community and fans worldwide are in shock, and there is a palpable tension as everyone awaits further details.

The Course of Justice

The legal proceedings are set to unfold, and further investigation will bring more details about the incident to light. The course of justice will be determined by the findings of the investigation and the legal proceedings. The world is watching closely as this high-profile case progresses, seeking justice for the victim and a fair trial for Dennis.

0
Australia Crime Cycling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Fireworks

By Bijay Laxmi

ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice ...
@Australia · 21 mins
John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice ...
heart comment 0
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis

By Safak Costu

Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Harry Potter Event at Victoria’s Nature Reserve Sparks Wildlife Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Harry Potter Event at Victoria's Nature Reserve Sparks Wildlife Concerns
Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell

By Salman Khan

Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell
Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection
Latest Headlines
World News
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
1 min
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
3 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
5 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
6 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
9 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
9 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
9 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
10 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
10 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
10 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
10 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
31 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app