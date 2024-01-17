Rode Announces Dual Wireless ME Microphone: A Cost-Effective Alternative

In a head-on challenge to the likes of JBL's Quantum Stream and DJI's Mic 2, Rode, the reputable Australian audio company, has unveiled a dual transmitter version of the Wireless ME microphone. Designed as a more economical counterpart to the Wireless GO II, this new model is priced at an affordable $149, making it an appealing choice for those seeking cost-effective solutions for multi-mic setups.

Features of the Dual Wireless ME

The dual Wireless ME is devoid of onboard recording, a feature that its more expensive sibling, the Wireless GO II, boasts. However, it compensates with robust functionalities including Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission, Rode's proprietary GainAssist technology, and seamless compatibility with cameras, phones, and computers. The dual Wireless ME's receiver is equipped with an additional behind-camera mic, effectively offering three audio sources to users.

Furthermore, this new product is also compatible with the Rode Capture app available for iOS and Android, thereby enhancing its accessibility and user-friendliness. The dual Wireless ME is slated for release in the spring of 2024, and will be available in both black and white. However, Rode has yet to announce the final pricing details.

Beyond Rode: A Glimpse at Other Tech News

