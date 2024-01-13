en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Robyn Lawley Slams Shein for Unrealistic Maternity Swimwear Ads

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Robyn Lawley Slams Shein for Unrealistic Maternity Swimwear Ads

In a recent wave of criticism against fast fashion, Australian model Robyn Lawley has taken aim at Shein, a prominent online retailer, for its unrealistic portrayal of maternity swimwear models. The images, largely mocked by social media users, feature thin models with digitally enhanced bellies to mimic pregnancy, a representation that has not been well-received by the public.

Lawley Advocates for Transparency in Fashion Imaging

Lawley, a mother and widely recognized as a plus-sized model in the fashion world, has been vocal about the need for legislation that requires companies to disclose the authenticity of their images. The unrealistic advertisements, she argues, not only create false expectations but also potentially harm the self-image of pregnant women. The model’s concerns extend beyond her industry, with her advocating for transparency in all images, whether real, photoshopped, or AI-generated.

Implications of Digitally Doctored Images

With the growing influence of social media and digital marketing, the impact of such manipulated images can be far-reaching. Lawley has expressed particular concern over the effect on younger women, including her daughter, cautioning against the widespread body hate these images can perpetuate. The use of AI in creating images can further blur the line between reality and fiction, making it even more challenging for individuals to navigate their self-perceptions.

Shein’s Approach to Representation Questioned

Shein, a company valued at a staggering $66 billion, has come under fire for its approach to representation. Critics argue that, instead of resorting to artificial representations, the company should hire models that genuinely represent pregnant women. As the dialogue around body positivity and representation grows more potent, it is clear that companies can no longer afford to dismiss these concerns. Brands must strive to promote realistic and diverse body images and work towards more transparency in their advertising practices.

0
Australia Fashion
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
11 mins ago
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
In a remarkable twist of fate, a suitcase that lay unopened for 90 years in a family home in Australia turned out to be a veritable treasure trove of history. Within its dusty confines lay an extensive archive of photographic prints by Thomas Frederick Parnell, an English journalist, pioneer ventriloquist, and the man behind the
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
Deadly Encounter: Adelaide Mother Finds Red-Bellied Black Snake in Fridge
41 mins ago
Deadly Encounter: Adelaide Mother Finds Red-Bellied Black Snake in Fridge
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
44 mins ago
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
Quirky Queensland Property with Secret Trapdoor for Sale at $850,000
13 mins ago
Quirky Queensland Property with Secret Trapdoor for Sale at $850,000
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
16 mins ago
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes
27 mins ago
Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes
Latest Headlines
World News
Dakota Risinger's Remarkable Health Transformation: A Journey Sparked by a Son's Plea
54 seconds
Dakota Risinger's Remarkable Health Transformation: A Journey Sparked by a Son's Plea
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
2 mins
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
Decoding the 'Silence': The 'Tennessee Three' and the Dynamics of Political Discourse
3 mins
Decoding the 'Silence': The 'Tennessee Three' and the Dynamics of Political Discourse
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
3 mins
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
4 mins
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
4 mins
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
5 mins
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
5 mins
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
5 mins
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app