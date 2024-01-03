Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors

Robert Irwin, the 20-year-old son of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, has been captured in public view at Perth Airport, headed for a holiday with his girlfriend, Rorie Buckey. Interestingly, Rorie, 19, is related to the late Australian actor Heath Ledger, through her mother, Kate Buckey, Ledger’s sister. The young couple, seen checking in for a flight last Wednesday, went Instagram official in August, ending months of speculation about their relationship.

A Life in the Public Eye

Both Robert and Rorie grew up in the public eye, each bearing the weight of a family tragedy. Robert’s father, Steve Irwin, passed away in 2006 following a stingray injury, while Rorie’s uncle, Heath Ledger, died in 2008 due to an accidental prescription drug overdose. This shared experience could be seen as a foundation for their bond, a common thread woven through their young lives.

Long-Distance Love

Their relationship has been a long-distance one, with Robert based in Queensland and Rorie in Perth. Despite the geographical challenges, their bond seems to have grown stronger. In fact, rumors suggest that Robert is preparing to propose to Rorie during an upcoming trip to Africa where he will be filming ‘I’m A Celebrity.’ If the rumors are true, the upcoming months could herald an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Shared Conservation Efforts

Both Robert and Rorie are known for their love of nature and wildlife conservation. Rorie has been actively involved in conservation efforts at the Australia Zoo and works with the University of Queensland. Her social media is filled with posts expressing her love and gratitude for Robert, as well as their shared passion for wildlife conservation. As the young couple embarks on their holiday, their fans will undoubtedly be closely following their journey, eagerly anticipating any news of an impending engagement.