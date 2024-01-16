Rising Timber-loving Pests in Queensland: How to Detect and Prevent Borers

Queensland is currently grappling with an escalating number of timber-loving pests such as borers, thanks to wet weather conditions coupled with high levels of heat and humidity. Gavin Shill, a seasoned pest exterminator, sheds light on this gnawing issue, explaining that these pests, particularly borer ants and beetles, wreak havoc predominantly during their larval stage by feeding on wood.

Identifying Borer Infestation

Homeowners can discern the presence of borers by spotting certain tell-tale signs. The presence of wood shavings or pellets, known as insect frass, is a significant indicator. While borers bear some resemblance to termites in terms of their affinity for timber, they usually infest wood that exhibits signs of illness. Different borer species target a variety of timbers, with pinhole-style borers infesting modern timbers and powderpost beetles predominantly attacking older timbers outdoors.

The Threat to Timber Structures

If left untreated, borers can severely compromise the structure of timber to the point where it turns spongy and incapable of bearing weight. Mr. Shill offers insights into preventive measures, noting that while little can be done to protect trees from borers in the garden, protective materials can be applied to outdoor timber structures. In case of indoor infestations, he recommends replacing infested floorboards when necessary and vigilantly checking for further pest activity.

