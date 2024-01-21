Rising Rents Outpace Wage Growth in Australian Capital Cities Since Pandemic

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, the cost of living crisis in Australia has been amplified, with the gap between wage growth and rental increases in major capital cities widening significantly. This has been a heavy burden on tenants, further fueling the housing affordability crisis that plagues the country.

Surge in Rental Rates

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), wages have seen a modest growth of 10.6% from the December quarter of 2019 to the September quarter of 2023. However, in stark contrast, advertised rental rates - initially suppressed by the closure of international borders - have surged to unprecedented levels over the same period.

Unprecedented Rise in Sydney and Melbourne

Rental rates for units in Sydney have skyrocketed by an alarming 33%, while Melbourne has seen an equally distressing increase of nearly 24%, as reported by Domain for the December quarter of 2023. This dramatic rise in rental rates substantially outpaces wage growth, thereby placing immense financial pressure on renters, particularly those on lower incomes.

Addressing the Housing Affordability Crisis

These disquieting statistics underscore the urgent need for strategic solutions to tackle the housing affordability crisis. The plight of renters, especially in Sydney and Melbourne, is further exacerbated by long queues for rental property inspections and the emerging phenomenon of rental bidding. The impact of these challenges is most acutely felt by low-income renters, who are already grappling with rising rents and declining rental affordability across Australian capital cities.

The recent statistics and trends highlight the significant challenges faced by renters as rental markets recover, and not just recover, but exceed their pre-pandemic rates. The situation calls for an urgent and comprehensive response from policymakers to ensure housing affordability and protect the most vulnerable in society.