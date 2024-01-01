Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Australian Tenants

The Australian rental market is experiencing a sharp rise in vulnerability among tenants due to low vacancy rates and escalating rental prices. Recent data indicates a 2.5 percent surge in rental expenditure in the June 2023 quarter and a 6.7 percent increase over the last year, marking the steepest quarterly rise in the past quarter-century.

Rental Crisis Exposes Discriminatory Practices

An anonymous inquiry in Australia about how tenants can appeal to landlords in this fiercely competitive market has inadvertently brought to light discriminatory practices by certain landlords. A participant in a Facebook group candidly revealed a conversation with a landlord friend who enumerated a list of preferred traits for potential tenants. These included no pets, no children, non-smokers, full-time employment, and controversially, no one from an ethnic background that uses potent-smelling spices or oil in cooking.

This controversial admission underscores the covert biases in tenant selection that exist behind the scenes.

High Demand and Limited Supply Drive Up Prices

The Australian Bureau of Statistics notes that rental demand continues to rise against a backdrop of limited supply and low vacancy rates. This imbalance suggests renters are likely to encounter further price hikes in the near future. As a result of these cost-of-living pressures, Australians are being urged to find creative ways to save money, such as checking their loose change for rare coins.

Property Market Trends for 2024

The upcoming trends and changes likely to impact the Australian property market in 2024 include property price trends in major cities including Sydney, the dynamics of the Australian property market against interest rates and borrowing capacity, and the potential influence of new rezoning policies on the property market. The surge in the rental market is particularly noticeable in regions like Coolaroo and Meadow Heights. These areas have registered high interest per property but have seen lower than average price growth over the past 12 months.

The drive for affordability has become a significant trend, with potential homeowners, especially entry-level buyers and young families, searching further from the Central Business District (CBD) for more affordable housing options. Suburbs such as Melton, Dallas, Pascoe Vale, and Oakleigh are predicted to perform well in the coming year given their more affordable housing options.