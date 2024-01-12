en English
Australia

Rising Property Crime in Alice Springs: A Concerning Trend

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Alice Springs resident Lily Huynh is contemplating relocating after a group of young offenders broke into her home, stole her car keys, and drove her Suzuki Swift recklessly through the town in a horrifying incident that occurred at 3 a.m. in the Eastside suburb. The offenders later abandoned the car, leaving it covered in dirt and damaged. Huynh’s trauma and feeling of insecurity in her own home highlight a concerning trend in Alice Springs where property crime is on the rise, despite a recent reduction in domestic violence and alcohol-related assaults following the Prime Minister’s reinstatement of alcohol bans in Aboriginal town camps.

Rising Tide of Property Crime in Alice Springs

In the first week of January alone, Alice Springs reported a staggering 90 break-ins. This disturbing trend is a stark contrast to the drop in domestic violence and alcohol-related assaults, a result of the alcohol ban reinstatement in Aboriginal town camps. Acting Assistant Commissioner James Gray-Spence noted that while more police time and resources are being allocated for investigating property crime, the issue persists, indicating a deeply rooted problem in the community.

Over 40 Youths Arrested for Vehicle Thefts

Since November, over 40 young offenders have been taken into custody for vehicle thefts. However, the effectiveness of this action is called into question as the instances of property crime continue to rise. The lack of serious consequences for offenders is a point of criticism, with Huynh stating that the measures taken by the police and government are insufficient.

Escalating Crime Spurs Call for Government Action

Huynh’s experience and the escalating crime rates have led to a call for government action. Local business owner Darren Clark has urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to revisit the Northern Territory and listen to the victims of youth crime. Clark claims that the federal government funds are not being used effectively and criticizes the lack of substantial measures to address the ongoing issue of youth crime in the area.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

