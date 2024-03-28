Rising Interest Rates Prompt Surge in Short-Term Home Sales in Q4, CoreLogic Data Shows

Amid fluctuating economic conditions, the real estate market has witnessed a notable increase in short-term home sales, as property owners respond to the pressure of rising interest rates. CoreLogic's latest report highlights a significant uptick in homes bought and sold within a three-year timeframe during the December quarter, revealing the impact of economic factors on homeowner decisions.

Surge in Short-Term Sales

More than 14,000 homes, initially purchased approximately three years ago, exchanged hands in the December quarter. This marks an increase of 800 homes from the previous quarter, accounting for 15.9% of all transactions during this period. The rise in short-term sales is attributed to the transition from low-rate, fixed-term mortgages to higher variable rates, pushing some homeowners to sell. CoreLogic's research indicates this trend may be nearing its peak, as capital growth continues to strengthen.

Impact of Rising Interest Rates

The shift in homeowner behavior comes amidst rising interest rates, which have escalated mortgage stress. AMP's chief economist, Shane Oliver, notes that the increased financial burden has led some, especially investors, to offload properties to minimize losses. Despite these challenges, the overall profitability from short-term sales remains high, with owners making an average gross profit of $121,000, thanks to a 27.9% nationwide increase in dwelling prices over the past three years.

Regional Markets Lead the Way

Analysis of geographical trends shows that regional markets are at the forefront of short-term reselling, with properties held for up to three years accounting for a significant portion of sales. In contrast, metro areas like Scenic Rim in Brisbane and Campbelltown in Adelaide have emerged as notably profitable for short-term sellers. These areas have seen property prices jump more than 51% in the same period, resulting in substantial gains for sellers.

As the real estate market adapts to the evolving economic landscape, the rise in short-term home sales underscores the pressures of higher interest rates and the lure of capital gains. While some homeowners may be selling out of necessity, others are capitalizing on the opportunity to realize profits amidst a buoyant market. The coming months will reveal whether this trend stabilizes or if further fluctuations in interest rates will continue to influence homeowner decisions.