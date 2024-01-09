en English
Rising Interest Rates Pile Pressure on Post-Pandemic Homeowners: Study

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Recent research carried out by Compare the Market reveals the financial burden weighing heavily on homeowners who stepped into the housing market after the COVID-19 pandemic. Their monthly outgoings have spiraled upward due to increasing interest rates, making them up to $671 worse off each month compared to those who purchased homes before the pandemic. The current economic climate is creating significant repayment pressure on recent homebuyers, especially in major cities where median house prices have seen a stark rise.

Post-Pandemic Homeowner Woes

A Sydney homeowner who purchased a median-priced home in April 2022 now confronts a sharp increase in their monthly mortgage repayments. This uptick could amount to as much as $2,247 more than their initial rate. This predicament presents a stark contrast to the experience of homeowners who bought in April 2019. They face a less severe repayment increase of $1,576 per month. Despite a general increase in property values providing some equity gains, the repayment pressures are far from negligible.

Younger Australians Bear the Brunt

David Koch, Economic Director at Compare the Market, shared concerns for younger Australians, a significant number of whom are first-time homebuyers. He urged policymakers to contemplate methods to distribute economic pressures more equitably. Approximately 30 percent of Australians are grappling with mortgage stress, yet the head of financial stability at the Reserve Bank, Andrea Brischetto, points out that the bulk of households are managing their financial obligations without a significant rise in unemployment.

Seeking Solutions

To mitigate financial stress, homeowners are advised to explore refinancing options. This could potentially reduce their mortgage interest payments. However, the larger narrative remains centered on the impact of rising interest rates on the housing market and the subsequent effects on homeowners, particularly those who have entered the market in the post-pandemic era.

Australia Business Economy
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

