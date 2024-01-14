en English
Rising Cycling Fatalities Among Older Australians: A Cause for Concern

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
In a new study conducted by the University of New South Wales, a disconcerting trend has been unearthed regarding cycling fatalities in Australia. Although overall deaths have dipped by 1.1 percent in the past 30 years, a 3.3 percent rise has been observed in fatalities among cyclists above 60. When it comes to single-vehicle crashes, this percentage inflates to 4.4 for the same age group.

The Underlying Causes

Associate Professor Soufiane Boufous, the lead author of the study, attributes this uptick partly to the increased frailty of older individuals. Age makes them more prone to severe injuries in accidents. Besides, a growing attraction towards cycling among older Australians and the natural increase in the aging population have been flagged as contributing factors. In 1991, cycling fatalities among people over 60 accounted for 8.6 percent of all cycling deaths. Fast forward to 2022, and this percentage has swelled to 45.7.

Insufficient Infrastructure

Despite significant investments in cycling infrastructure such as bike lanes, Boufous criticized their upkeep. He suggested that subpar conditions often compel cyclists to merge into traffic, thereby escalating the risk of mishaps. As per the study, fear of sharing the road with motorists is one of the principal deterrents for potential cyclists. Many believe that more separated bike lanes could encourage them to ride more frequently.

Response from the Cycling Community

Andrew Simpson, president of the Over 55s Cycling Club in Perth, voiced surprise at the study’s revelations. According to him, the club’s own data doesn’t reflect an increase in fatalities. The club attributes its success in accident prevention to rigorous safety training and ride regulation.

Nevertheless, Professor Boufous reemphasized the need for additional training for older cyclists. He argued that it’s instrumental in enhancing safety and curbing the frequency of single-vehicle crashes, thus reducing fatalities.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

