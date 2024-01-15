Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign

Australia is witnessing a concerning upsurge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among its youth, triggering a strong response from health authorities to promote testing and safe sexual practices. This trend has set the stage for a nationwide awareness campaign targeting this demographic, highlighting the increasing importance of regular STI testing and the consistent use of condoms.

‘Beforeplay’ Campaign Targets Young Australians

In response to this alarming rise in STIs, the Federal Government has launched a nine-week awareness campaign, dubbed ‘Beforeplay’. The campaign, aired on social media and online platforms, targets young Australians aged 20–34 years, emphasizing the need for regular STI testing and safe sex practices. The past decade has seen a doubling of gonorrhoea diagnoses, while syphilis diagnoses have tripled. Chlamydia diagnoses have reportedly risen by 12% since 2013, further validating the urgency of this initiative.

The Hard Numbers

The Kirby Institute reported 93,777 chlamydia diagnoses, 32,877 gonorrhoea diagnoses, and 6036 infectious syphilis diagnoses in 2022. The pandemic has reportedly exacerbated the situation, with sexual health experts attributing the low rates of testing to COVID-19 and suggesting this could lead to an increasing number of cases.

Urging Young Australians to Get Tested

In a fresh sexual health campaign launched in response to the rising infections, young Australians are being urged to get their ‘fun parts’ tested. This move is a part of a larger effort to curb the spread of STIs and promote sexual health awareness. It underscores the critical role of prevention and education in combating public health issues and the potential long-term health complications and strain on medical resources associated with STIs.