en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign

Australia is witnessing a concerning upsurge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among its youth, triggering a strong response from health authorities to promote testing and safe sexual practices. This trend has set the stage for a nationwide awareness campaign targeting this demographic, highlighting the increasing importance of regular STI testing and the consistent use of condoms.

‘Beforeplay’ Campaign Targets Young Australians

In response to this alarming rise in STIs, the Federal Government has launched a nine-week awareness campaign, dubbed ‘Beforeplay’. The campaign, aired on social media and online platforms, targets young Australians aged 20–34 years, emphasizing the need for regular STI testing and safe sex practices. The past decade has seen a doubling of gonorrhoea diagnoses, while syphilis diagnoses have tripled. Chlamydia diagnoses have reportedly risen by 12% since 2013, further validating the urgency of this initiative.

The Hard Numbers

The Kirby Institute reported 93,777 chlamydia diagnoses, 32,877 gonorrhoea diagnoses, and 6036 infectious syphilis diagnoses in 2022. The pandemic has reportedly exacerbated the situation, with sexual health experts attributing the low rates of testing to COVID-19 and suggesting this could lead to an increasing number of cases.

Urging Young Australians to Get Tested

In a fresh sexual health campaign launched in response to the rising infections, young Australians are being urged to get their ‘fun parts’ tested. This move is a part of a larger effort to curb the spread of STIs and promote sexual health awareness. It underscores the critical role of prevention and education in combating public health issues and the potential long-term health complications and strain on medical resources associated with STIs.

0
Australia Education Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
21 seconds ago
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
In the realm of rugby, the Wellington Cowboys, a local club, are brimming with optimism as they gear up to field an under 18s team in the Tom Nelson Premiership for the 2024 season. This is a bounce back from the previous year, when they were unable to assemble an underage team—a requirement to remain
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
12 mins ago
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Fremantle Football Team Braces Heat for Rigorous Pre-Season Training
15 mins ago
Fremantle Football Team Braces Heat for Rigorous Pre-Season Training
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
59 seconds ago
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
1 min ago
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
Luxury Motorsport Country Club Project in Jeopardy as Fire Engulfs Property
9 mins ago
Luxury Motorsport Country Club Project in Jeopardy as Fire Engulfs Property
Latest Headlines
World News
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
8 seconds
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
9 seconds
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
10 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
14 seconds
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
18 seconds
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
21 seconds
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
23 seconds
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
30 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
35 seconds
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
47 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 min
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
19 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
43 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app