Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend

A recent study led by Julie Klau from the University of Adelaide has shed light on alarming trends in the prescription of antipsychotic drugs for children and adolescents in Australian primary care services. The six-year study, spanning from 2011 to 2017, utilized data from MedicineInsight, one of Australia’s vast electronic healthcare record databases, revealing a significant rise in antipsychotic prescriptions, particularly for off-label conditions.

Unpacking the Numbers

The study’s findings were stark. In 2011, 4.2% of the young population received a mental health diagnosis, with 2.2% prescribed antipsychotics. Fast forward to 2017, a concerning 6.7% were diagnosed with mental health conditions, and 3.2% were on antipsychotic medication. The demographics most affected were males and children from underprivileged neighborhoods.

Increasing Prescription Rates for Specific Diagnoses

Notably, the diagnoses for which antipsychotic prescriptions increased significantly included bipolar disorder, autism without behavioral problems, and eating disorders. On the other hand, prescriptions decreased for psychosis and autism with behavioral issues.

The Risks of Co-prescribing

Co-prescribing with other psychotropic drugs was common, particularly antidepressants and ADHD medications. These findings raise concerns about the potential long-term effects of antipsychotic use in children, such as brain atrophy, an increased risk of diabetes, and a heightened likelihood of death.

However, the study isn’t without its limitations. Its focus on solely Australian data and the potential underreporting of mental health conditions by general practitioners to avoid patient stigmatization could affect the comprehensiveness and applicability of its findings.

The research ultimately underscores the growing trend of antipsychotic use among young populations and the significant risks associated with off-label prescribing. It serves as a clarion call to the medical community and policymakers alike, urging for responsible prescribing practices and rigorous monitoring of mental health trends among children and adolescents.