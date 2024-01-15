Rio Tinto Divests Lake MacLeod Operations in $251 Million Deal

The mining giant, Rio Tinto, has unveiled the sale of its Lake MacLeod salt and gypsum operations to Leichhardt Industrials Group for a staggering $251 million. This significant move forms part of the company's strategic portfolio reshaping, allowing the multinational to focus on enhancing operational efficiencies at its remaining sites.

Advertisment

Shaping Portfolio for Future

The Lake MacLeod operations, nestled in Carnarvon, Western Australia, are part of the Dampier Salt joint venture, in which Rio Tinto holds a controlling 68% stake. The remaining shares are managed by Japanese trading houses Marubeni (22%) and Sojitz (10%). Dampier Salt, the world's premier exporter of seaborne salt, will now focus its efforts on the other two Pilbara operations. The sale is projected to be completed by the end of the year, with the new owner pledging to retain all Lake MacLeod employees.

A Strategic Divestiture

Advertisment

This divestiture comes as part of Rio Tinto's comprehensive plan to shape its portfolio for the future. The Group's total copper equivalent production saw a positive uptick of just over 3% from 2022. Moreover, the multinational has made significant strides in penetrating the North American recycled aluminium market and progressing the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea. The company is also riding high on the wave of increased Pilbara iron ore shipments and production.

Leichhardt Industrials Steps In

Leichhardt Industrials Group, backed by former Dow Chemical chief, Andrew Liveris, is set to fully harness the potential of the Lake MacLeod business. The acquisition will not only diversify Leichhardt's portfolio but will also place it on the global stage as a major player in the salt and gypsum market. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with all Lake MacLeod employees being retained under the new management.