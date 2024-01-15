en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Ricky Ponting’s On-Point Prediction during BBL Match Showcases His Cricketing Acumen

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Ricky Ponting’s On-Point Prediction during BBL Match Showcases His Cricketing Acumen

In a riveting match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the cricketing prowess of Ricky Ponting, one of the finest batsmen of his generation, transcended into the commentary box. As Melbourne Stars battled Hobart Hurricanes, Ponting, serving as a commentator, demonstrated his profound understanding of the game by accurately forecasting the next delivery from Melbourne Stars’ Nathan Coulter-Nile to Hobart Hurricanes’ batsman Nikhil Chaudhary.

Ponting’s Precise Prediction

Known for his tactical acumen, Ponting anticipated that Coulter-Nile would resort to his time-tested tactic at the MCG- pulling back the length and reducing the pace. As the game unfolded, Coulter-Nile executed a change of pace delivery, just as Ponting had predicted. This move caught Chaudhary off-guard, leading him to misjudge and mishit the ball, resulting in his dismissal. The wicket brought about a shift in the match dynamics, underscoring the significance of Ponting’s foresight.

Cricket Fans Eulogise Ponting’s Expertise

This instance of Ponting’s astute game reading was captured in real-time and shared widely by cricket fans on social media. The former Australian captain’s deep-seated knowledge of the sport was lauded by fans and critics alike, further solidifying his stature as a cricket savant. The episode served as a testament to Ponting’s sharp analytical skills and intrinsic understanding of cricket’s nuances.

Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket

In a related development, seasoned Australian batsman Shaun Marsh announced his retirement from professional cricket. The announcement marked the end of a remarkable career, with Marsh leaving an indelible mark on the sport with his sublime batting and unwavering commitment.

0
Australia Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
20 mins ago
Hollow Coves Returns with New Album 'Nothing To Lose': A Melodic Tribute to Life's Simple Moments
In a world obsessed with the digital, an Australian duo, Hollow Coves, takes a step back, seeking solace in the simplicity and beauty of life’s fleeting moments. Their upcoming album, ‘Nothing To Lose’, slated for release on March 1, under the banner of Nettwerk Music Group, is a testament to this philosophy. The Genesis of
Hollow Coves Returns with New Album 'Nothing To Lose': A Melodic Tribute to Life's Simple Moments
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
28 mins ago
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
29 mins ago
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
25 mins ago
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Jadestone Energy Forecasts Increased Production, Reduced Costs amid Challenges
26 mins ago
Jadestone Energy Forecasts Increased Production, Reduced Costs amid Challenges
Kmart's Stanhope Gardens Store in Sydney to Close, Making Way for BIG W
27 mins ago
Kmart's Stanhope Gardens Store in Sydney to Close, Making Way for BIG W
Latest Headlines
World News
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
13 seconds
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
32 seconds
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
39 seconds
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
45 seconds
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
49 seconds
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
4 mins
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
4 mins
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
Erling Haaland Makes Premier League History with Record-Breaking 35 Goals
5 mins
Erling Haaland Makes Premier League History with Record-Breaking 35 Goals
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
5 mins
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
28 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
37 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
38 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
51 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
56 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app