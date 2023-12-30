Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled

A groundbreaking invention, the portable brain-scanning helmet developed by medical imaging company EM Vision and the University of Queensland, promises to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of strokes. This innovative technology is particularly significant for rural areas where access to medical facilities is limited.

A Leap in Medical Technology

Traditional hospital CT machines can weigh up to two tonnes. In stark contrast, this lightweight scanner weighs less than 10 kilos. The device is intended to address the crucial ‘golden hour’ following a stroke. This period is vital for prompt diagnosis and treatment, which hugely affect the patient’s recovery and outcome.

The Golden Hour: A Tale of Two Strokes

The importance of the ‘golden hour’ can be illustrated by the experiences of two individuals, Shaun Lockhart and Colin Knot. Shaun, a teenager, suffered a stroke and faced a delay of six hours before receiving a scan and surgery. Conversely, Colin, an older man, was diagnosed and treated within the first hour of his stroke, resulting in a full recovery. The disparity in stroke care outcomes between urban and rural residents is stark. Rural stroke victims have a mere three percent chance of being diagnosed within the first hour.

Trials and Future Implications

The innovative scanners will be trialled in ambulances next year, with the potential to allow paramedics to scan patients and send images to specialists immediately. This could lead to on-the-road diagnoses, a significant leap towards reducing the disparity in stroke care. The research is partly funded by the Australian Stroke Alliance. Experts, including Co-chair Professor Stephen Davis of the Melbourne Brain Centre, consider this technology potentially ‘game-changing’.