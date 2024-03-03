Revolutionizing Australian Feedlots: New Manual Unveils Covered Housing System Best Practices

Australian lot feeders now have a valuable resource in optimizing their operations with the launch of a comprehensive manual on covered housing systems, spearheaded by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA). The guide, unveiled at the SmartBeef event, promises to elevate animal welfare and productivity through informed design and management practices.

Unprecedented Interest and Development

Triggered by climatic variability and a dedicated shade and shelter initiative, the Australian lot feeding sector has shown unprecedented interest in exploring covered and partially covered housing systems. Recognizing this trend, MLA's new manual, announced by Dr Matt Van der Saag at the SmartBeef event, offers a deep dive into the design, construction, and management of these systems. Drawing on global knowledge and local operational insights, the manual aims to guide lot feeders in making well-informed decisions regarding their infrastructure.

Driving Adoption Through Education

With a significant portion of Australian feedlot cattle already benefiting from some form of shade or shelter, the push towards fully covered pens has gained momentum. The manual not only sheds light on the practical aspects of covered housing systems, such as bedding, manure management, and welfare standards but also delves into the financial considerations of such installations. Events like 'Going Under Cover' have further facilitated knowledge sharing and showcased the tangible benefits of adopting covered systems, encouraging more feedlots to consider these upgrades.

Benefits Beyond Welfare

The implications of transitioning to covered housing systems extend beyond animal welfare, touching on feed efficiency, carcase weight, and overall livestock presentation at slaughter. As feedlots navigate the complexities of design, regulatory approvals, and cost assessments, the manual stands as a critical tool for fostering a more efficient, humane, and productive industry. Matt Van der Saag emphasizes the manual's role as a pivotal resource for both current operators looking to upgrade and new entrants planning to establish feedlots under Australian conditions.

The introduction of the 'Feedlot covered housing systems: Best practice design and management manual' marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Australian lot feeding industry. By addressing the multifaceted challenges and opportunities of covered housing systems, this initiative not only aims to enhance animal welfare and productivity but also sets a new standard for sustainable livestock management in the face of environmental and climatic challenges.