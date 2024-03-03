Revolutionizing Australian Feedlots: Launch of Pen Riding Fundamentals Course

In a groundbreaking move for the Australian feedlot sector, the Pen Riding Fundamentals course has officially been launched, marking a significant step forward in addressing the industry's pressing labor and skills shortages. Spearheaded by Ryan Brown of Smithfield Cattle Company, Emily Litzow, ALFA's Feedlot Training Project Manager, and veterinarian Julie Brown, this collaborative effort culminated in an innovative online course now available on Feedlot TECH, thanks to support from Meat & Livestock Australia.

Collaboration and Innovation

After six months of diligent planning and collaboration, the course creators spent two days filming at Smithfield Feedlot in Queensland to bring their vision to life. The Pen Riding Fundamentals course is designed to fill a critical gap in formal training within the industry, offering a comprehensive look at the day-to-day responsibilities and importance of pen riders in feedlot operations. Through a mix of engaging discussions, expert insights, and practical examinations, the course aims to simplify complex tasks for individuals at any career level.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The launch of this course comes at a crucial time for the Australian feedlot sector, which is currently grappling with a labor shortage and concerns over the future skills gap. By providing free access to all feedlots, employees, and industry-associated individuals, Feedlot TECH's Pen Riding Fundamentals course represents a proactive step towards equipping the next generation of feedlot professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles.

Easy Access and Comprehensive Training

Interested individuals can easily access the Pen Riding Fundamentals course by signing up on the Feedlot TECH Training Hub. The course consists of six detailed modules, each featuring a discussion led by Ryan Brown, followed by a veterinarian's overview of animal health, and concluding with an exam. This structured approach ensures that participants not only gain a solid understanding of pen riding but are also prepared to identify and address abnormalities in animal health from the onset of their careers.

As the feedlot industry continues to evolve, the introduction of the Pen Riding Fundamentals course signifies a major leap forward in professional training and development. By fostering a deeper understanding of pen riding and emphasizing its critical role in feedlot operations, this innovative course is set to enhance the capabilities of current and future feedlot professionals, ensuring the sustainability and success of the industry for years to come.