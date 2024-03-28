Revealed: Why Pilot Michael Burbidge Destroyed Evidence After Fatal NT Chopper Crash Killing Netflix Star

Within days of the fatal Northern Territory chopper crash that killed Netflix star Chris Wilson, investigators knew something important was missing from the accident site: Wilson's mobile phone, a high-value piece of evidence had allegedly vanished. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau wanted it; presumably, the police did too. But before authorities even knew it was gone, the iPhone had plunged into the Arafura Sea. It would be more than two years before a court, the public, and Wilson's widow would learn exactly what had happened to it when it was destroyed, who did it, and the purported reason why.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The ill-fated crocodile egg collecting mission at a remote part of West Arnhem Land in February 2022 had been organised by Wild Harvest Northern Territory and involved helicopters from three companies. Among them is a Robinson R44 Raven II, registered VH-IDW, owned and operated by Outback Wrangler Matt Wright's company, Helibrook. On the morning of February 28, three crews set off from Helibrook's Noonamah base, arriving at the King River about 8:50am, where they prepared their equipment. Chris "Willow" Wilson was the egg collector in the first crew, with pilot Sebastian Robinson flying VH-IDW. In the second crew was veteran pilot Michael Burbidge, with egg collector Tim Luck. Ty Richardson was flying a third chopper, with Jock Purcell collecting eggs. About 9am, two crews took off to collect eggs to the north-east, while Wilson and Robinson planned to start at a nest nearby. No one heard from them again.

Discovery of the Wreckage and Destruction of Evidence

At 10:24am, Burbidge realised he had not had any radio contact with Robinson or Wilson, so took off in his chopper to search for them. A statement of agreed facts tendered in court this month states that at 10:36am, Burbidge, director and chief pilot of Remote Helicopters Australia, located the wreckage of VH-IDW in a paperbark swamp just 300m from the clearing where they were last seen. He found the critically injured pilot lying in the water next to the destroyed chopper, with chest and spinal injuries. Wilson's body was found in between trees about 44m from the wreckage. "The defendant landed his aircraft and observed Wilson to be deceased, and Robinson with serious injuries," court documents state. The defendant was a close personal friend of both Wilson and Robinson. He provided first aid to Robinson before returning to his helicopter. Burbidge became airborne to obtain mobile phone reception and called multiple people, including Sen Const Christopher Raeburn, for help. Sen Const Raeburn notes in his statement that "the defendant sounded notably stressed and potentially fearful when they spoke on the phone," the agreed facts state.

Controversial Decision and Its Ramifications

After alerting Raeburn and others, the defendant landed, approached, and reached into the cockpit of IDW to turn off the master switch and alternator to make sure the aircraft was safe, court documents state. He then provided further aid to Robinson, using the pilot's seat belt to tie his legs together, and a mailbag to cushion his head and make a makeshift C-collar around his neck. Burbidge used the machine's doors to prop Robinson's body out of the water. Burbidge, who was rational, organised, and thoughtful, filmed Robinson for the medics to record his level of consciousness and tried to get information from him about how the helicopter crashed. He then placed a tarp over Wilson's body to shield him from the elements and protect his workmates from distress when they arrived. Later that morning, off-duty police officer Neil Mellon heard about the accident. The senior cop, who has spent 17 years in the Territory Response Group and was qualified in search and rescue missions, called WHNT director Michael Burns and arranged to attend the crash site with him and celebrity croc wrangler Wright. CareFlight narrowly beat them to the scene, arriving at 12:32pm. The medical crew extracted Robinson and flew him to Royal Darwin Hospital, while nurse Matt Auld remained at the crash site with Wilson's body until his colleagues returned that afternoon. Burbidge told authorities that when Wright, Burns, and Mellon arrived on the scene about 1pm, they were hysterical, and he had to calm them down. Mellon decided to place Wilson in a body bag, and Burbidge offered to help. The veteran officer seized and secured the pistol on Wilson's hip before unzipping the top pocket of his vest and removing his mobile phone. At this time, Mellon heard the defendant say words to the effect of "Dani does not need to see what's on that phone," court documents state. Burns also confirmed Burbidge's assertion that the phone contained information that the deceased's wife would not like to know. Burbidge knew Wilson was always on his phone and may have been using the aviation application OzRunways, which tracked the aircraft's movements. He also knew Robinson used OzRunways on his phone and it was operating on an iPad in the chopper. After CareFlight returned to retrieve Wilson's body about 4pm, the men flew to Wilson's property. On leaving the crash site, Burbidge flew his helicopter back to the greater Darwin region to inform the deceased's wife and family about the circumstances of the crash, the agreed facts state. On the way back, he disposed of the phone. He acknowledges that the phone might have been required as evidence in subsequent investigations but was motivated to protect the reputation of the deceased and protect the deceased's widow. At the time the defendant destroyed the phone, he was not aware that the data on the iPad and Robinson's phone had been lost. A few days later, on March 2, Burbidge provided a statement to police about the crash but did not mention the missing phone.