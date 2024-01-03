Revamping Aged Care in Australia: Government Taskforce Advocates for Changes in Means-Testing

It’s the dawn of a new epoch for aged care in Australia, following the federal government’s contemplation of a radical shake-up in the funding for both residential and home care for older Australians. The goal is to enhance equity and infuse fresh funds into the system that currently costs taxpayers more than $30 billion annually.

Probing the Taskforce’s Recommendations

Under the lens are recommendations by a government taskforce urging Aged Care Minister Anika Wells to reassess means-testing for aged care services. The proposed changes, details of which are set to be published in a report later this month, include raising consumer co-contributions. The objective is not just to bring additional funds into the system but also to better accommodate the needs of a rapidly ageing population with increasingly high expectations for the quality of aged care services.

Aged Care Costs on the Rise

The cost of aged care is projected to skyrocket by more than 82% over the next decade. A majority of aged care providers support the move to increase user contributions, especially from those who can afford it, as a viable solution to boost profitability in a sector where two-thirds of providers are reportedly operating at a loss.

Workforce Shortages and Facility Closures

Compounding the financial challenges is a staggering shortfall of 16,000 nurses and 25,000 allied health workers in the aged care sector anticipated by 2033. The dire prediction comes in the wake of 16 residential aged care facilities closure due to workforce shortages. These closures, despite escalating demand in the sector with Australia’s ageing population, have resulted in an overall reduction in available aged care places.

Advocacy and the Way Forward

While the Older Persons Advocacy Network agrees with the need for higher user contributions, it underscores the importance of maintaining a robust safety net. The focus should be on ensuring transparency and enhancing service quality rather than merely boosting provider profits. As Australia forges ahead with these proposed changes, it is essential that the interests of the elderly remain at the forefront of any new policies or reforms.