Revamped 'Priscilla the Party!' Jukebox Musical Shines with Glittering Camp Chaos in London

The iconic 90s movie 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' is reborn as a jukebox musical extravaganza, 'Priscilla the Party!', at Outernet, London, transforming the narrative into a night of dazzling performances and camp chaos that captivates the audience into a state of euphoria.

Trevor Ashley stars as the flamboyant host Gay Cliché, weaving through the storyline of the original film with a twist, accompanied by a trio of Divas - Grace Galloway, Gracie Lai, and Sara Louise, who lead the musical numbers with a modern flair, all while addressing the themes of drag and identity with a mix of humor and spectacle.

Reimagining a Cult Classic

Despite the chaotic fun, 'Priscilla the Party!' navigates through the plot at breakneck speed, barely giving room for emotional connection before jumping into the next pop anthem. The choice of songs, slightly more modern than the original musical's selections, aims to resonate with a contemporary audience. The production's creative teams go all out with each number, showcasing an array of extravagant costumes and choreographies that dazzle and entertain.

Missed Opportunities and Spectacular Moments

However, the show falters in deeply exploring the narrative of its central trans character, Bernadette, played by Dakota Starr, offering a missed opportunity to delve into more significant stories of trans experiences. Despite this, the second half of the show ramps up the drama, silliness, and overall enjoyment, with the cast and audience seemingly feeding off each other's energy, creating a vibrant party atmosphere.

A Party for All

As the night progresses, 'Priscilla the Party!' morphs into an inclusive celebration, albeit with a sanitized edge likely influenced by mainstream representations like RuPaul's Drag Race. It's a spectacle designed for a wide array of audiences, from boozy hen-dos to fans of the original movie and musical. The integration of the audience into the performance space, moving and dancing along with the cast, underscores the show's success as a communal, joyous event.

The revival of 'Priscilla the Party!' at Outernet, London, through its high-energy performances and dazzling visual spectacle, proves to be more than just a night at the theatre; it's a celebration of the enduring power of drag, music, and the quest for identity. Despite its moments of missed depth, the show leaves its audience dancing long after the curtain falls, marking its place as a must-see event in London's vibrant theatre scene.