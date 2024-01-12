en English
Australia

Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home

Tragedy Averted at Treendale Retirement Home on Christmas Eve

On an otherwise festive Christmas Eve, a potentially disastrous situation was diverted at the Treendale retirement home, located just north of Bunbury. Merv Himing, an 82-year-old retired businessman and a resident of the home, collapsed while engrossed in his weekly game of pool with four of his friends. The event sent shockwaves through the otherwise cheerful ambiance of the retirement home.

Residents Act Swiftly in Crisis

Despite the suddenness of the incident, the residents present at the scene showcased exceptional presence of mind. Their quick and prompt actions played a critical role in bringing Himing back from the brink of death. The retired businessman, in the grip of a heart attack, was given immediate assistance by his friends, thereby likely saving his life. This incident underscores the importance of quick response in emergency situations, particularly in settings like retirement homes where the majority of the residents are senior citizens.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

