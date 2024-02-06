Renowned Economics Editor Ross Gittins Marks 50 Years in Journalism

Esteemed economics editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, Ross Gittins has achieved a significant milestone, marking half a century of profound journalism. Gittins embarked on his journalism journey with the Herald in February 1974, a time when Australia was led by Prime Minister Gough Whitlam. He has since borne witness to and documented pivotal economic transformations in the nation's history.

An Era of Transformation

At the dawn of Gittins' career, the average worker earned a weekly wage of $119, the value of the Australian dollar was determined by bureaucrats, men held the majority of full-time jobs, and the median house price in Sydney was approximately $30,000. As he pens his columns, Gittins threads through these historical and societal shifts, painting an astute picture of Australia's economic evolution.

Demystifying Economics

Over the decades, Gittins has cultivated a reputation for transforming complex economic concepts into accessible insights for a broad audience. His lucid, witty, and concise columns have made economics comprehensible for everyday readers, earning him respect from Reserve Bank governors and the Herald's readership alike.

Legacy in Journalism

In September 1974, Gittins' inaugural column delved into tax reform options under the Whitlam government. By 1978, he was appointed the Herald's economics editor, a position he has held with distinction. In 1983, he embarked on writing three columns a week, a practice he upholds to this day. His 50-year tenure makes him the longest continuously serving columnist in the Herald's 193-year history, cementing his contributions to Australia's public discourse on economics. In addition to his columns, Gittins has guided young journalists, written 10 books aimed at school and university students, and significantly impacted public policy debate. His universal reach and commitment to his readers' best interests have cemented him as a beloved figure in economic commentary and an Australian institution.