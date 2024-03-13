Renewed Police Appeal for 2017 Cyclist Shooting on Victorian Trail: $500,000 Reward Offered

Seven years since the unprovoked attack on Kelvin Tennant, an elderly cyclist who was shot while riding his motorised bicycle along the scenic Myrtleford-Everton Rail Trail in Victoria's north-east, detectives are at an impasse. On 18 February 2017, Tennant encountered a life-threatening situation when an assailant, emerging from a parked car, fired multiple shots at him, resulting in serious injuries. Despite the passage of time, the motive behind this violent act remains a mystery, prompting police to intensify their efforts to uncover new leads.

Unraveling the Mystery

The incident not only left Tennant with enduring physical ailments, including compromised eyesight and hearing, but also marked one of Victoria's most perplexing criminal cases. After surviving the critical injuries sustained from the head and chest gunshot wounds, Tennant's recovery has been arduous and ongoing. The police's decision to revisit the case and the scene of the crime underscores their determination to bring closure to Tennant and his family. With the announcement of a $500,000 reward for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the perpetrator, authorities remain hopeful that new evidence will surface.

Community Engagement and Police Strategy

In their renewed appeal, law enforcement officers have broadened their investigative scope, including the examination of homes of individuals prohibited from possessing firearms. The appeal extends beyond local residents to interstate holidaymakers who might have been in the vicinity during the time of the attack, possibly holding untapped insights into the case. Detective Sergeant Brad Potts emphasized the innocence of Tennant, who was merely enjoying a leisurely bike ride when the attempt on his life was made. The community's assistance is deemed crucial in bridging the gaps that have left this case unresolved for years.

Implications and the Call to Action

The persistence of this investigation highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in solving cold cases and the importance of community cooperation in achieving justice. The Myrtleford-Everton Rail Trail, known for its allure to cyclists and proximity to the Great Alpine Road, remains a focal point in understanding the circumstances leading to the shooting. The Director of Public Prosecutions has offered indemnity from prosecution for individuals willing to come forward with information, signaling a strong commitment to solving this case. As the mystery lingers, the resolution of Kelvin Tennant's shooting not only represents a step towards justice for him and his family but also serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of truth by Victoria Police.