Renato Mota on Leadership and the Importance of Embracing Risk

Renato Mota, the soon-to-be-former CEO of Insignia Financial, recently made an appearance on the ’15 Minutes with the Boss’ podcast. He shared valuable insights drawn from his long-standing career in the financial services sector, focusing on leadership, personal growth, and the role of risk-taking in fostering innovation.

Understanding the Importance of Risk-Taking

During an annual feedback session early in his tenure as CEO, Mota received a piece of advice that initially left him puzzled: he wasn’t making enough mistakes. Over time, however, he came to understand the profound wisdom embedded in this unconventional advice. The message was clear – to challenge the status quo and drive innovation, one must be willing to take risks and embrace the possibility of failure.

Balancing Work, Life, and Wellness

While discussing his life outside of work, Mota emphasized the importance of having a strong support system in place – a network of family and friends who can serve as a sounding board and provide emotional stability. This, he believes, is crucial for effective leadership. He also shared his personal habits, including his routine of morning runs without compromising on sleep. Mota uses a smartwatch to track his sleep patterns, including REM cycles and factors that might affect sleep quality.

The Role of Adequate Sleep in Optimal Performance

Mota strongly believes that adequate sleep is critical for maintaining peak performance. He argues that it’s not just about clocking in the requisite hours of sleep, but also about understanding one’s sleep patterns and making necessary adjustments to ensure quality rest. This, he says, is a small but significant part of what has enabled him to lead Insignia Financial effectively over the years. His tenure as CEO comes to a close at the end of February.

