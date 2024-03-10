Relief as Missing 12-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found in Sydney After Intense 48-Hour Search

The Sydney community breathed a collective sigh of relief as 12-year-old Hussein Al Mansoory, who has Down syndrome and autism, was found safe after disappearing for more than two days. The boy had sparked a large-scale search operation after he was last seen running from a park in Auburn, triggering an urgent plea for residents to check their properties.

The search for Hussein involved a significant deployment of resources, including about 100 SES volunteers, police officers, and the innovative use of music played from helicopters to attract his attention. Despite the challenges presented by Hussein's non-verbal and non-responsive nature, the community and authorities remained undeterred. The NSW Premier, Chris Minns, joined the call for vigilance among residents, highlighting the collective effort to ensure the boy's safe return.

Challenges and Strategies in the Search

Authorities faced unique challenges due to Hussein's condition, which made traditional search methods less effective. The decision to avoid calling out his name or directly approaching him was made to prevent any potential distress or further flight.

This strategy underscores the nuanced understanding and adaptability required in searches involving individuals with special needs. Utilizing technology, such as drones, and non-conventional methods like playing music, showcased the innovative approaches taken to address these challenges.