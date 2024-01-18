Registered Nurse Libby Fewings to Sell Architecturally-Designed Norwood Home

Libby Fewings, a registered nurse, has decided to part ways with her architecturally-designed home in Norwood, a testament to contemporary design and state-of-the-art features. Located just a short distance from The Parade, a hub of shops, eateries and entertainment venues, the house carries an asking price of over $3 million.

Advertisment

Architectural Marvel in Norwood

Built approximately 15 years ago by Libby and her late husband, the house at 4 Hampton Grove is an epitome of modern architecture and comfort. The ground floor hosts a spacious living area that seamlessly merges with a well-equipped kitchen, creating an open and inviting space. An outdoor entertainment area, complete with a kitchen and pool, complements the indoor living spaces. The master bedroom, featuring an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe, also resides on the ground floor, offering privacy and convenience.

Upper Level: Panoramic Views & Comfort

Advertisment

The first floor accommodates additional bedrooms, a second bathroom, and a lounge. A balcony, providing sweeping views of vibrant Norwood, adds to the charm of the upper level. The lack of grassed areas makes the property low-maintenance, while its proximity to public parks and restaurants enhances its appeal.

Reluctance & Hope

Despite her deep-rooted love for the house and the surrounding area, Libby has decided to downsize due to her age. Her decision, although reluctant, is driven by hope – hope that a new family will cherish the house and love it as much as she does. The sale is being managed by Jamie Brown from Booth Real Estate, with an asking price of $3.25-$3.5 million.