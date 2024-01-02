Regional Victoria’s Property Market: A Divergent Downward Trend

In a year marked by unprecedented growth in the Australian real estate market, regional Victoria’s property values, contrary to the national trend, witnessed a significant decline. This downturn paints a contrasting picture of the real estate landscape in Australia, where other regions continue to thrive.

Unanticipated Downturn Amid High Growth

Regional Victoria, a region previously known for its sustained high growth in the housing market, experienced a drop in property prices in 2023. This downturn followed a period of peak property values, which saw the region outpacing many other areas across the country. However, the high interest rate environment, a key factor in the slowing down of the Greater Victoria real estate market, led to a decrease in property assessments for a majority of homeowners.

Impact of Decline on Homeowners and Buyers

The decline in property values marks a significant shift for homeowners and potential buyers in regional Victoria. B.C. Assessment sent out nearly 400,000 assessment notices, revealing a decrease in property assessments by between one and four per cent compared to the previous year. The most notable decrease in assessed value for a typical single-family home was seen in Sooke and Highlands, while strata properties experienced a varied change in assessed values.

Contrasting Trends in Central Island Region

The Central Island region, in contrast, saw a decline in assessed values for 2024, even as the Island’s total assessment value increased to 386 billion from about 385 billion the previous year. This discrepancy underscores the multifaceted nature of the real estate market, with different regions experiencing unique trends and dynamics.

B.C. Assessment has urged property owners who believe their assessment does not reflect the actual market value to make contact, emphasizing the importance of accurate property assessments in the real estate landscape.