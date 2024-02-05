Region Reports AUD 35 Million Half-Year Net Loss Amid Declining Property Valuations

In a significant financial disclosure, Region, formerly known as Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group, has reported a half-year net loss of AUD 35 million for the period ending in December. This marks a notable improvement from the AUD 95.1 million loss reported in the previous year. The company's loss is mainly attributable to a decrease in the valuation of its malls and property sales that were finalized below their recorded book value.

Decrease in Property Valuations

The company's financial results were significantly affected by a like-for-like decrease of AUD 88.2 million in property valuations. Additionally, the sales of properties were conducted at a 2.8% discount to book value. These key factors were primarily responsible for the reported net loss.

Drop in Adjusted Funds from Operations

Region also witnessed a 12% drop in adjusted funds from operations per security, which plummeted to 6.70 Australian cents. This financial metric is a key indicator of a company's operational performance and the decline points to an underlying issue in the company's operations.

Future Outlook Despite Losses

Despite the disappointing results, Region remains optimistic about its future financial performance. The company has reaffirmed its forecast for adjusted funds from operations, projecting to reach 13.7 Australian cents per security for the full year ending in June. Moreover, Region aims for funds from operations to hit 15.6 cents per security, indicating its confidence in making a turnaround. The company also anticipates a comparable net operating income growth of 3% for the full financial year 2024. It expects leasing activity to be weighted towards renewals in the second half of the year, potentially providing a much-needed boost to its operations.