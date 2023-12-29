en English
Australia

Redefining Retail: Embracing the Circular Economy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:55 pm EST
In the face of escalating living costs and a mounting emphasis on sustainability, retailers are turning the wheel of the circular economy, breathing new life into products. Thrift stores and second-hand markets are on the rise, as consumers strive to stretch their buying power. Business models integrating buyback schemes and resale of pre-loved items are gaining ground, fuelled not just by consumer demand but also by the aspiration to diminish environmental footprint.

Unveiling the Circular Economy

Sasha Titchkosky, co-proprietor of the furniture and homeware enterprise Koskela, is leading the charge with plans to transition to a fully circular model by 2027. Koskela aims to roll out a subscription service where the company retains ownership of the products, thereby assuring quality and longevity. They have also introduced a buyback program, allowing retail customers to access refurbished goods at cheaper rates.

Research suggests the second-hand market in Australia is valued at around $60 billion and is predicted to see significant growth. Global trends are following a similar path. By 2030, the fashion industry’s circular business models are expected to account for a substantial segment of the global market.

Reimagining Retail with the Circular Economy

Companies like Decathlon Australia are launching circular programs that salvage products from landfill, offering consumers greener alternatives. Their Second Life initiative focuses on ex-display and returned items, while a buyback program for children’s bikes is also in place. This shift towards the circular economy not only benefits the environment but aids retailers in preserving customer loyalty and expenditure within their establishments.

The United Repair Centre in Amsterdam, a for-profit social enterprise, employs refugees and economic migrants as tailors to mend and upcycle clothing. Working with renowned outdoor clothing brands, the centre is committed to reducing the amount of apparel ending up in landfills. By 2026, the centre aims to provide 138 full-time jobs to tailors and has recently established a centre in London.

Future of Retail in the Circular Economy

The retail industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards sustainability, with shopping malls globally playing a pivotal role. Having their own circular economy and aiming to become net positive in carbon and water by 2040 is Majid Al Futtaim. Their ‘Feed the Future’ food rescue program is a landmark success, focusing on recovering surplus and edible food from eateries and repurposing it for the community.

In conclusion, the retail sector’s shift towards the circular economy is not just a trend but a necessity. As businesses and consumers alike strive to lower their environmental impact, the circular economy is becoming an increasingly popular solution. From a $60 billion second-hand market in Australia to global circular programs, this shift is making it easier for consumers to make sustainable choices and contribute to the circular economy.

Australia Business Sustainability
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

