Australia

Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
In an unusual and alarming incident, a red belly black snake snuck into an Adelaide Hills home and got itself trapped inside a refrigerator, specifically, the ice dispenser. The snake, measuring a substantial 80 centimeters, found its way into the machine and became a startling discovery for the unsuspecting family.

Unprecedented Wildlife Encounter

Imagine opening your fridge to find a venomous snake dangling from your ice dispenser. That was the reality for an Australian family residing in the Adelaide Hills when they discovered a red-bellied black snake in their refrigerator. The snake, infamous for its venom, had managed to wedge itself in the ice dispenser, causing a stir and prompting an urgent call to a local snake catcher.

Safety Measures During Snake Season

The incident underscores the importance of being vigilant and securing homes, especially during the hot and wet summer season. With the rise in temperature, there is an increase in snake activity as these creatures seek out cool, damp places to escape the heat – sometimes venturing into human habitation. The snake catcher involved in this particular incident emphasized the importance of keeping doors closed and adopting necessary precautions to prevent snakes from entering homes.

Importance of Wildlife Awareness

This occurrence serves as a reminder of the need for wildlife awareness and safety measures, particularly in areas like South Australia where encounters with venomous snakes are possible. The snake was ultimately captured and removed safely by a professional snake catcher, averting any potential harm. Nevertheless, the incident has prompted a safety warning, reminding residents to remain cautious and alert in order to prevent such surprises in the future.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

