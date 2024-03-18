Record $18 Million Sale for Gold Coast Mansion Featured in The Bachelors

The iconic Broadbeach Waters mansion, renowned for its starring role in the first season of The Bachelors, has set a new real estate record by selling for an astounding $18 million. This sale not only signifies the mansion's unique appeal but also underscores the growing market value in the Broadbeach Waters area, further highlighted by its prestigious design and luxury amenities.

Historic Sale in Broadbeach Waters

This remarkable transaction marks the highest recorded sale price for a property in Broadbeach Waters, according to realestate.com.au. Previously sold for $14.5 million in October 2021, the mansion's value has significantly appreciated, evidencing the area's booming real estate market. Featuring four spacious bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym, and an outdoor pool, the mansion offers a blend of luxury and comfort, making it an attractive investment for the affluent buyer.

Luxury Features and Design

Designed by the celebrated Gold Coast architect Jared Poole, the mansion boasts an array of luxury features. Spanning 2,400 sqm, it offers waterfront views, a gym, fireplace, wet bar, and an alfresco entertaining space on a waterfront pavilion. Its upper-level balcony provides breathtaking views of the Surfers Paradise cityscape, including the Jewel towers, making it a prime location for high-profile events and an idyllic residential oasis.

Impact on Local Real Estate Market

The sale of the mansion not only sets a new benchmark for Broadbeach Waters but also signifies the increasing demand for luxury properties in the Gold Coast region. Film and television productions, such as The Bachelors, have showcased the mansion's opulence and desirability, further boosting its allure to international and local buyers alike. This historic sale is expected to have a ripple effect on the local real estate market, potentially driving up property values and attracting more high-net-worth individuals to the area.

As the dust settles on this record-breaking sale, the impact on Broadbeach Waters and the broader Gold Coast real estate market will be closely watched. The mansion's significant sale price not only reflects its intrinsic value and luxury appeal but also the growing trend of investment in high-end properties in Australia. This sale may well herald a new era for the Gold Coast, positioning it as a hotspot for luxury real estate in the Pacific region.