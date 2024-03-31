Rebel Wilson Accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of Bullying Over 'Grimsby' Incident Amid Memoir Release

Rebel Wilson has escalated her public dispute with Sacha Baron Cohen, alleging bullying and gaslighting following the release of a video she claims misrepresents her earlier accusations of inappropriate behavior on the set of their 2016 film, 'The Brothers Grimsby.' Wilson's allegations, detailed in her forthcoming memoir 'Rebel Rising,' include Cohen's request for her to perform an unscripted and humiliating act, which she refused. This incident has reignited discussions on set conduct and actor consent.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy came to light last week when Wilson, promoting her memoir, recounted an incident involving Cohen's inappropriate request during the filming of 'The Brothers Grimsby.' According to Wilson, Cohen asked her to "stick her finger up his rear end," a request she found humiliating and not in the script. Following her refusal, a video surfaced on the Daily Mail, allegedly showing Wilson agreeing to a similar act. Wilson claims this video was misleading, portraying only a portion of the interaction and omitting her initial refusal. Cohen's camp has denied Wilson's accusations, referencing "extensive detailed evidence" contradicting her claims.

Public and Professional Reactions

In the aftermath of the video's release, Wilson stood firm on her allegations, accusing Cohen of bullying and gaslighting by releasing the edited footage. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about behavior on set, with many in the industry and the public weighing in. Wilson's memoir excerpt and her statement to USA TODAY emphasize her discomfort and the pressure she felt during the filming, shedding light on the often unseen aspects of film production. Cohen's representatives have countered with claims of falsehood, citing evidence from the film's production that they say disproves Wilson's account.

Implications for the Industry

This dispute highlights ongoing concerns regarding power dynamics, consent, and respect in the entertainment industry. Wilson's detailed account in 'Rebel Rising' and her vocal stance against Cohen's alleged behavior have prompted discussions about the necessity of clear boundaries and respectful treatment on set. The controversy also raises questions about the portrayal of body image in film, as Wilson cites additional grievances regarding how her physical appearance was highlighted in a derogative manner during production. The fallout from this incident may encourage further dialogue and potentially lead to changes in how actor agreements and scene consents are managed in the industry.