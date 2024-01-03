Rebalancing Australia’s Banking Sector: A Shift From Housing to SMEs

A Shift in Australian Banking

The Australian banking sector has witnessed a dramatic shift in lending practices over the past four decades. Stephen Anthony, Chief Economist at Macroeconomics, points out that the focus has drastically shifted from supporting local communities and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to favoring residential home loans. He reminisces about the pre-1983 financial deregulation era when two-thirds of the banking capital was dedicated to value-added production and settlement.

Unbalanced Capital Allocation

Presently, about three-quarters of the bank capital is directed towards residential home loans, with a staggering 50% meant for investors. This unbalanced capital allocation has resulted in sectoral profit margins that Anthony describes as globally embarrassing. Moreover, it has significantly contributed to compounding housing affordability issues by inflating asset stocks.

Reassessing Prudential Risk Weights

Anthony suggests a recalibration of prudential risk weights to tip the scales in favor of SME lending. This solution could encourage banks to re-engage with local businesses, potentially alleviating residential property prices. The current trend in lending is fueled by high tax rates on savings and tax incentives for housing investments, such as negative gearing and capital gains tax discounts.

Reforming the Capital Adequacy and Tax Systems

These policies have inadvertently increased the demand for housing, leading to an excessive capital lock-up in the housing sector, much to the detriment of more productive economic segments. Anthony advocates for a long-term solution involving a comprehensive overhaul of both the capital adequacy and tax systems. This reform would incentivize productive investments, fostering a healthier and more balanced financial ecosystem.