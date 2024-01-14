en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Reality Star Slams Woolworths for ‘Woke’ Australia Day Decision

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Reality Star Slams Woolworths for ‘Woke’ Australia Day Decision

In the latest clash of culture and commerce, former ‘Married At First Sight’ (MAFS) contestant, Hayley Vernon, has publicly lambasted Australian supermarket giant, Woolworths, for its decision to halt the sale of ‘Australia Day’ branded merchandise. Vernon’s outburst comes amidst the ongoing national discourse surrounding Australia Day, celebrated annually on January 26th. The date marks the arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson, New South Wales in 1788, a day of mourning dubbed ‘Invasion Day’ by Indigenous Australians.

A ‘Woke’ Decision?

Vernon decried Woolworths’ decision as ‘madness’, attributing it to the rising ‘woke’ culture. The term ‘woke’, often used pejoratively, refers to perceived awareness of social injustices. In this context, Vernon suggests that Woolworths is bowing to societal pressures to adopt politically correct stances, thereby erasing symbols of national pride.

The Supermarket’s Stand

Woolworths, however, offers a different perspective. The supermarket chain explained that the move is a response to shifting customer preferences. They are focusing on selling items that customers use to mark the day, such as barbecue supplies and Australian flags, rather than merchandise explicitly branded with ‘Australia Day’.

Reflection of a Larger Debate

Vernon’s comments reflect a larger dialogue on national identity, historical commemoration, and the impact of ‘cancel culture’ on corporate decisions in Australia. This discourse underscores the tension between honouring national history and acknowledging the atrocities committed against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. As Australia grapples with these issues, companies like Woolworths find themselves in the spotlight, forced to navigate the fine line between commerce and social responsibility.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
When the worlds of fashion and sports collide, there’s an electric mix of elegance and energy that permeates the atmosphere. On the opening day of the Australian Open 2024, the Ralph Lauren suite served as the epicenter of this sartorial convergence, as Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge, two leading figures in the fashion and entertainment
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
Unseen Heroes: The Marrickville Craftsmen Behind the Australian Open Trophies
3 mins ago
Unseen Heroes: The Marrickville Craftsmen Behind the Australian Open Trophies
Australia's Prime Minister Breaks Silence Tradition Ahead of Australia Day, Signaling a Potential Shift in Political Communication
3 mins ago
Australia's Prime Minister Breaks Silence Tradition Ahead of Australia Day, Signaling a Potential Shift in Political Communication
Jessica Gomes and Thomas Cocquerel: A Sunny Sydney Beach Outing
2 mins ago
Jessica Gomes and Thomas Cocquerel: A Sunny Sydney Beach Outing
Penrith Panthers Eye Historic Achievement as Luai Prepares for Final Year
3 mins ago
Penrith Panthers Eye Historic Achievement as Luai Prepares for Final Year
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
3 mins ago
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
Latest Headlines
World News
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
13 seconds
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
48 seconds
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
Jacinda Ardern: A Wedding Beyond Borders
54 seconds
Jacinda Ardern: A Wedding Beyond Borders
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
59 seconds
Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb
Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner
1 min
Carota Boys: The Vibrant Fan Base of Tennis Star Jannik Sinner
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
2 mins
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
2 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
2 mins
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
2 mins
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app