Reality Star Slams Woolworths for ‘Woke’ Australia Day Decision

In the latest clash of culture and commerce, former ‘Married At First Sight’ (MAFS) contestant, Hayley Vernon, has publicly lambasted Australian supermarket giant, Woolworths, for its decision to halt the sale of ‘Australia Day’ branded merchandise. Vernon’s outburst comes amidst the ongoing national discourse surrounding Australia Day, celebrated annually on January 26th. The date marks the arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson, New South Wales in 1788, a day of mourning dubbed ‘Invasion Day’ by Indigenous Australians.

A ‘Woke’ Decision?

Vernon decried Woolworths’ decision as ‘madness’, attributing it to the rising ‘woke’ culture. The term ‘woke’, often used pejoratively, refers to perceived awareness of social injustices. In this context, Vernon suggests that Woolworths is bowing to societal pressures to adopt politically correct stances, thereby erasing symbols of national pride.

The Supermarket’s Stand

Woolworths, however, offers a different perspective. The supermarket chain explained that the move is a response to shifting customer preferences. They are focusing on selling items that customers use to mark the day, such as barbecue supplies and Australian flags, rather than merchandise explicitly branded with ‘Australia Day’.

Reflection of a Larger Debate

Vernon’s comments reflect a larger dialogue on national identity, historical commemoration, and the impact of ‘cancel culture’ on corporate decisions in Australia. This discourse underscores the tension between honouring national history and acknowledging the atrocities committed against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. As Australia grapples with these issues, companies like Woolworths find themselves in the spotlight, forced to navigate the fine line between commerce and social responsibility.