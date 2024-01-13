Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support

Reality TV star Ryan Gallagher met with a severe accident recently, resulting in a hand injury of alarming proportions. Known for his stints on 'Married At First Sight' and 'The Challenge', Gallagher was operating an angle grinder when the incident happened. He took to Instagram to share the gruesome aftermath of the mishap, which included deep cuts, tendon damage, and a partially reattached finger.

Gratitude Amidst Grit

Despite the horrific injury, Gallagher maintained his characteristic humour. He expressed deep gratitude towards the staff at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH) for their unwavering care over the past week. Notably, he also humorously noted that his baby son, Sampson, was now helping him with personal care tasks.

Support from Loved Ones

The reality star also took a moment to commend his fiancee, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, for her unwavering support during this challenging time. The couple, who met on the reality show 'The Challenge' in 2022, have had a whirlwind romance. They welcomed their son Sampson Ryan in September and got engaged in March of the previous year.

A Quick Progression of Relationship

Gallagher had proposed to Seebohm with a trilogy diamond ring, expressing his excitement about the engagement on social media platforms. He emphasized the quick progression of their relationship, indicating that their love story was anything but traditional. The engagement and the birth of their son marked significant milestones in their fast-paced romance, adding layers to their shared narrative.