Real Estate Agent 'Tortured by King of Castle Hill' Arrested for Drug Dealing, Court Hears

A shocking revelation emerged when Arvind Pillay, a real estate agent, claimed he was tortured by the self-proclaimed "King of Castle Hill Towers." Court documents allege Pillay's involvement with a colorful circle, including Michael Hazrati, a purported drug user.

Alleged Abduction and Drug Seizure

Pillay's troubles intensified with an alleged abduction by Hazrati, who subjected him to a terrifying ordeal, culminating in threats and physical assault. Weeks later, police discovered drugs in Pillay's possession, complicating his legal situation further.

Terrifying Encounter

According to police statements, Hazrati, claiming kingship over Castle Hill Towers, subjected Pillay to a harrowing ordeal, physically assaulting him and filming his humiliation. Pillay, fearing for his life, managed to escape and seek help, leading to Hazrati's arrest.

Arrest and Drug Charges

In a dramatic turn, Pillay's involvement in the drug trade surfaced when police found narcotics in his vehicle during a routine check. Despite his alleged aversion to drugs, Pillay faced charges, complicating an already tumultuous legal predicament.