en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Re-arrest of Immigration Detainees Sparks Criticism of the Australian Government

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Re-arrest of Immigration Detainees Sparks Criticism of the Australian Government

Two immigration detainees in Australia, who were among the 148 asylum seekers released after a historic High Court ruling deemed immigration detention unlawful, have been re-arrested for allegedly breaching their visa conditions. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested the men during the holiday period, bringing the total number of re-arrested detainees to at least seven, sparking criticism of the Albanese government’s approach to the situation.

Detainees Arrested on Charges of Breaching Visa Conditions

The detainees arrested include a 45-year-old man in western Sydney, accused of not adhering to a curfew stipulated by his visa. His failure to comply could lead to him facing Parramatta Local Court on charges that carry a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a significant fine for each of the 10 counts. The second detainee, a 38-year-old Iranian man arrested in Perth, has been charged with a single count of failing to comply with a curfew condition and is set to appear before the Northbridge Magistrates Court.

(Read Also: Australia’s Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis)

Government’s Measures Questioned Amid Safety Concerns

Despite the government having implemented strict new laws for targeted restrictions on those released, opposition leaders argue that the measures, as well as the responses of Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, are insufficient for ensuring community safety. The government, however, maintains that it has done all it could, given the High Court’s mandate, and stands by the new legislation, which it describes as ‘considered, measured, and responsible.’

(Read Also: Australia’s Eastern Regions Grapple with Unprecedented Flooding: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action)

A Look at the High Court Ruling and Its Implications

The High Court ruling that led to the release of the detainees has initiated a new era in Australia’s immigration laws. The decision deemed indefinite detention to be unlawful, leading to the release of 148 non-citizens, including individuals convicted of serious crimes. Since the ruling, the federal government has created a board of experts to recommend which members of the cohort should be sent into preventative detention. Calls for the government to use the laws to prevent further crimes by former detainees have also been made.

Read More

0
Australia Law Social
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test

By Salman Khan

Streamer Izanal's Prank Backfires: A Look at Streaming Culture and Public Interactions

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
@Australia · 2 hours
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
heart comment 0
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama’s Rose Bowl Defeat

By Salman Khan

James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
20 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
21 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
25 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
25 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
34 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
44 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
50 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
50 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
51 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app