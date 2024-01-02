Re-arrest of Immigration Detainees Sparks Criticism of the Australian Government

Two immigration detainees in Australia, who were among the 148 asylum seekers released after a historic High Court ruling deemed immigration detention unlawful, have been re-arrested for allegedly breaching their visa conditions. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested the men during the holiday period, bringing the total number of re-arrested detainees to at least seven, sparking criticism of the Albanese government’s approach to the situation.

Detainees Arrested on Charges of Breaching Visa Conditions

The detainees arrested include a 45-year-old man in western Sydney, accused of not adhering to a curfew stipulated by his visa. His failure to comply could lead to him facing Parramatta Local Court on charges that carry a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a significant fine for each of the 10 counts. The second detainee, a 38-year-old Iranian man arrested in Perth, has been charged with a single count of failing to comply with a curfew condition and is set to appear before the Northbridge Magistrates Court.

Government’s Measures Questioned Amid Safety Concerns

Despite the government having implemented strict new laws for targeted restrictions on those released, opposition leaders argue that the measures, as well as the responses of Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, are insufficient for ensuring community safety. The government, however, maintains that it has done all it could, given the High Court’s mandate, and stands by the new legislation, which it describes as ‘considered, measured, and responsible.’

A Look at the High Court Ruling and Its Implications

The High Court ruling that led to the release of the detainees has initiated a new era in Australia’s immigration laws. The decision deemed indefinite detention to be unlawful, leading to the release of 148 non-citizens, including individuals convicted of serious crimes. Since the ruling, the federal government has created a board of experts to recommend which members of the cohort should be sent into preventative detention. Calls for the government to use the laws to prevent further crimes by former detainees have also been made.

