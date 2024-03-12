Ray Meagher Critiques Home and Away for Losing Essence; Extends Contract for 5 Years

Ray Meagher, the renowned actor behind the iconic character Alf Stewart in Home and Away, has openly criticized the show for deviating significantly from its original family-oriented roots, citing the 'River Boys' storyline as a prime example of this shift. Despite his reservations, Meagher has committed to the show for another five years, signaling his enduring dedication to the series.

From Family Values to Crime Waves

Meagher expressed concerns over the show's dramatic transformation, highlighting the introduction of the River Boys in 2011 as a turning point. This storyline, which introduced a group of troublesome characters to Summer Bay, marked a departure from the show's initial premise centered around family and community. According to Meagher, while the storyline showcased considerable talent, it introduced a 'sex, drugs, and rock and roll' theme that was too intense and frequent for the show's traditional audience.

Commitment Despite Concerns

Despite his criticisms, Meagher's commitment to Home and Away remains unwavering. In early 2022, he renewed his contract for an additional five years, a testament to his attachment to the show and its cast, crew, and community. Meagher's initial skepticism about the show's longevity and his subsequent long-term involvement highlight his deep connection to the series and its impact on his career.

Reflections on Longevity and Legacy

Meagher's reflections on his tenure with Home and Away reveal his appreciation for the show's crew and the relationships he has built over the years. His decision to stay, despite his concerns about the show's direction, underscores a loyalty to the series that has become a significant part of his life and career. As Home and Away continues to evolve, Meagher's role and his critiques serve as a reminder of the show's roots and the importance of maintaining its core values amidst change.