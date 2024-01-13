en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Rare Migratory Swamphen Rescued in Seraikela: A Catalyst for Avian Interest

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Rare Migratory Swamphen Rescued in Seraikela: A Catalyst for Avian Interest

In the tranquil town of Seraikela, a remarkable event unfolded as a vibrant blue Swamphen was discovered ensnared in the undergrowth near a local pond. This bird, an alien to the locality, piqued the interest of the community who congregated to witness the uncommon spectacle.

Raja Barik to the Rescue

Raja Barik, a well-known snake catcher, bird aficionado, and nature enthusiast, was promptly alerted about the ensnared bird. Barik sprang into action and managed to liberate the bird unharmed. On the bird’s rescue, the local forest department was duly informed.

Identifying the Visitor

Upon taking the necessary photographs and conducting a series of internet searches, it was surmised that the Swamphen might have undertaken a journey spanning thousands of kilometers, possibly originating from as far as Australia or France. This member of the Rallidae family was later released by Barik into its natural habitat at the Sitarampur Dam, following the forest department’s advice.

Impact on the Local Community

This event has ignited a newfound interest among the locals in migratory birds, and speculation is rife that Seraikela could potentially become a hotspot for more avian visitors if the environment continues to be hospitable. The incident has spurred discussions about creating a more conducive environment for migratory birds in the district, which is already renowned for its lush greenery and plentiful water sources.

0
Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
6 mins ago
Australian Naval Officers Undergo Training Under AUKUS Agreement: A New Era in Naval Power
In a historic move that marks a quantum leap in Australia’s naval capabilities, three Royal Australian Navy officers, Lt. Cmdr. James Heydon, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Klyne, and Lt. William Hall, have embarked on an intensive training program. This unprecedented endeavour is part of the AUKUS trilateral agreement, a pact inked between Australia, the United Kingdom,
Australian Naval Officers Undergo Training Under AUKUS Agreement: A New Era in Naval Power
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
29 mins ago
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
Quirky Queensland Property with Secret Trapdoor for Sale at $850,000
31 mins ago
Quirky Queensland Property with Secret Trapdoor for Sale at $850,000
Great Barrier Reef Displays Resilience Following Tropical Cyclone Jasper
16 mins ago
Great Barrier Reef Displays Resilience Following Tropical Cyclone Jasper
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
17 mins ago
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
Robyn Lawley Slams Shein for Unrealistic Maternity Swimwear Ads
18 mins ago
Robyn Lawley Slams Shein for Unrealistic Maternity Swimwear Ads
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
2 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
2 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
3 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
4 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
5 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
5 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
5 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
5 mins
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
5 mins
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app