Rare Migratory Swamphen Rescued in Seraikela: A Catalyst for Avian Interest

In the tranquil town of Seraikela, a remarkable event unfolded as a vibrant blue Swamphen was discovered ensnared in the undergrowth near a local pond. This bird, an alien to the locality, piqued the interest of the community who congregated to witness the uncommon spectacle.

Raja Barik to the Rescue

Raja Barik, a well-known snake catcher, bird aficionado, and nature enthusiast, was promptly alerted about the ensnared bird. Barik sprang into action and managed to liberate the bird unharmed. On the bird’s rescue, the local forest department was duly informed.

Identifying the Visitor

Upon taking the necessary photographs and conducting a series of internet searches, it was surmised that the Swamphen might have undertaken a journey spanning thousands of kilometers, possibly originating from as far as Australia or France. This member of the Rallidae family was later released by Barik into its natural habitat at the Sitarampur Dam, following the forest department’s advice.

Impact on the Local Community

This event has ignited a newfound interest among the locals in migratory birds, and speculation is rife that Seraikela could potentially become a hotspot for more avian visitors if the environment continues to be hospitable. The incident has spurred discussions about creating a more conducive environment for migratory birds in the district, which is already renowned for its lush greenery and plentiful water sources.