Australia

Rapid Police Response Thwarts Weapon Thieves in Berrimah Ram Raid

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Before the dawn broke over Berrimah, Northern Territory, a chilling crime was unfolding. A ram raid, orchestrated with precision and audacity, was targeting a business on the Stuart Highway. The spoils of this illicit venture? An arsenal of weapons, ranging from bows and crossbows to machetes, swords, and hunting knives. The culprits behind this audacious act were three young offenders, with two aged 18 and a third merely 16, believed to have set the stage by stealing three vehicles from Yarrawonga, Woolner, and Cullen Bay.

A Swift Response

As the sun began to peek over the horizon, at 5 am, the incident was reported to the police. In less than three hours, a swift and coordinated response led to the apprehension of the offenders. Strike Force Trident, the Dog Operations Unit, and local police officers were all involved in this rapid operation.

Arrests and Recoveries

The two 18-year-olds were arrested, and the 16-year-old was apprehended with the assistance of the Dog Operations Unit. Two of the stolen vehicles were spiked in Adelaide River, while the third was found abandoned in Acacia Hills. The successful operation resulted in the recovery of the stolen weapons, including 10 bows, 5 crossbows, 300 arrows, multiple machetes and swords, and an assortment of hunting knives.

Commendations and Further Information

Reflecting on the successful operation, Detective Senior Sergeant Dale Motter-Barnard commended the collaborative efforts that led to the quick arrests. He emphasized the police’s unwavering dedication to public safety and the protection of local businesses. In the pursuit of justice, the police are seeking further information from the public and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

