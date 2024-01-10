Rainbow Lorikeet Escapes from Colchester Zoo: Search Underway

In a peculiar turn of events, a rainbow lorikeet, a vibrantly colored parrot native to Australia, managed to escape its walk-in enclosure at Colchester Zoo in Heckfordbridge, Essex. The incident occurred on Saturday when the bird landed on an unwitting visitor who then inadvertently walked out with the feathered hitchhiker.

The Unexpected Escape

Emerging from the zoo’s aviary, where visitors are allowed close interaction with these birds, the visitor sought assistance from a zookeeper to remove the bird. However, before help could arrive, the lorikeet capitalized on the situation and flew off, darting out of the entrance doors and into the surrounding area. Despite prompt efforts by the zoo staff, the bird had already taken refuge in nearby trees, refusing to return.

Search and Recovery Efforts

No stone is being left unturned in the ongoing search for the escaped lorikeet. The zoo staff have implemented a series of measures to lure the bird back. These include using vocalizations of other birds, leaving out nectar – a delicacy for lorikeets, and even placing remaining birds in an outside enclosure to make the area more appealing to the escaped bird. The last known sighting of the lorikeet was across the Roman River, in trees opposite the zoo’s designated nature area.

Continued Vigilance

Colchester Zoo continues to do everything in their power to ensure the safe return of the rainbow lorikeet. The search is ongoing, and the zoo is also liaising with the Colchester City Council to maximize their efforts. The hope is that the lorikeet, drawn by familiarity and the company of its fellow birds, will eventually return to its enclosure.