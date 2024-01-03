en English
Australia

Rail Heritage WA Seeks Community Help to Relocate Historic Train Carriage

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Rail Heritage WA, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Western Australia’s rich railway history, faces a daunting task. It needs to relocate a 21-meter-long, 48-tonne Australind train carriage from Picton to its museum in Boyanup. The carriage, generously donated by the Public Transport Authority, presents a logistical challenge due to unsafe rail conditions between Picton and Boyanup, as determined by ARC Infrastructure.

Cost of Relocation: A Financial Burden

The cost of transporting the carriage by road is a hefty $25,000—an expenditure that could stretch Rail Heritage WA’s resources thin. The organization has been given until February to move the carriage from Picton station. In the face of this financial and logistical predicament, Rail Heritage WA’s President, Philippa Rogers, is looking to the community for support.

Community Support Needed

While there have been some offers of assistance, none have so far proven suitable for the monumental task. Rogers remains hopeful, particularly seeking support from truckers or transport companies with the capability of moving the large carriage. The goal is to reduce expenses by incurring only the necessary crane costs, if trucking assistance could be provided voluntarily or at a significantly reduced rate.

Preserving a Piece of History

The Australind train carriage is more than just a massive object to be moved—it represents a significant part of Western Australia’s rail travel history. Preserving it is part of Rail Heritage WA’s mission to showcase different eras of rail travel to the public. Rogers stresses the regional significance of the Australind rail car set and its construction right here in Western Australia. She encourages anyone who can assist in this endeavor to contact Rail Heritage WA via their Facebook page or email at [email protected].

Australia Transportation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

