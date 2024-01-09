Radio Star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise

Popular radio personality Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s recent holiday return to Sydney has drawn a wave of attention, not just for her chic ensemble, but for her noticeably slimmer appearance. Notably clad in white lace-trimmed shorts and a pink crochet top, her look was accentuated by a pale pink Chanel bag worth around $8,200, along with nude sandals and pink Christian Dior sunglasses. However, the 48-year-old mother-of-one’s dramatic weight loss has elicited a mixed response from her fans.

Fan Reactions to Jackie’s Weight Loss

As images of Jackie’s transformed figure circulated on social media, they sparked a flurry of comments. Some expressed concern about her weight loss, urging her not to shed more pounds. Yet, amidst the apprehensions, there were those who defended her, praising her for her slim appearance and even seeking weight loss tips.

Speculations Around Weight Loss Method

The conversation took another turn as rumours began to circulate that Jackie’s dramatic 18kg weight loss was due to Ozempic, an appetite suppressant medication. These speculations gained traction, and Jackie found herself obliged to address them.

Jackie’s Rebuttal and Weight Loss Journey

Refuting the rumours, Jackie clarified that her weight loss journey was not medication-induced, but a result of following a program by WW (Weight Watchers), where she serves as an official ambassador. The denial came amidst news that WW was incorporating semaglutide drugs like Ozempic into their programs, a fact Jackie mentioned humorously on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Despite the amplified chatter around her weight loss, with concerns and praises intertwined, Jackie continues to stand by her narrative of a healthy and dedicated transformation journey.