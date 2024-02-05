Radio Host Jackie 'O' Henderson's Love Life Reflects Co-Host's Eerily Accurate Prediction

Renowned radio host, Jackie 'O' Henderson, has found herself living a reality that her co-host, Kyle Sandilands, had eerily predicted nine years ago on their radio show, 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show.' Sandilands had foreseen that Henderson would undergo a divorce, reside in Coogee, and be seen in the company of younger men. This forecast has proved uncannily accurate, with all three events transpiring in Henderson's life.

A Prediction Turns Reality

The prophecy came to light in a 2015 episode of their show. At that time, it might have seemed far-fetched, but life had other plans. In 2018, Henderson parted ways with her husband, Lee Henderson. Following the split, she has been seen with younger men, including her current companion, 29-year-old male model Jack Tyerman.

Henderson's Journey and Personal Growth

Recently, Henderson has been vocal about her struggles with loneliness and her quest to find love again. At the book launch of Luke McLeod, she shared her experiences and the wisdom she gleaned from McLeod's advice. His counsel was to focus on gratitude for existing blessings rather than concentrating on what's missing. This advice resonated with Henderson, and she has since found a sense of contentment in her single status and focusing on the present.

Looking Back at Henderson's Marital Life

Henderson has been married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to DJ 'Ugly' Phil O'Neil, followed by her union with Lee Henderson. She shares a daughter, Kitty, with Lee Henderson, adding another layer of complexity to her personal life.

In a world that often thrives on predictions, Sandilands' forecast about Henderson's love life has turned out to be remarkably accurate, leaving both the radio hosts and their listeners astonished.