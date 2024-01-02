Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with ‘Booty Boost’ Program

When it comes to body transformations, Queensland-based sports scientist, personal trainer, and nutritionist – Rachael Attard is shaking up conventional wisdom. After eight weeks on her self-designed ‘booty boost’ program, Rachael has reshaped her body, demonstrating the effectiveness of her innovative approach.

Booty Boost: A Different Approach to Fitness

Rachael’s ‘booty boost’ program cuts against the grain of traditional workout routines. Comprising four 20-30 minute Pilates-style workouts each week, the routine is low-impact, requiring minimal equipment such as resistance bands and ankle weights. The exercises focus on high repetitions of movements like plank tucks and leg lift torso twists, targeting the glute muscles from various angles. The goal? To enhance the booty without promoting excessive muscle growth in the legs – a common concern for many women.

Nutrition: The 80:20 Rule

Alongside her workout routine, Rachael adheres to the 80:20 diet rule. This means eating healthily 80 percent of the time and enjoying indulgences for the remaining 20 percent. A sustainable and effective practice, Rachael’s approach underscores the importance of a balanced diet complemented by an adequate protein intake. She suggests eating breakfast within an hour of waking up to maintain optimal hormone levels, particularly for women over 30.

Dispelling Fitness Myths

Rachael’s ‘booty boost’ program challenges the widely held belief that heavy weightlifting is necessary for glute growth. Instead, her routine proves that a well-designed, low-impact workout can effectively shape and tone the body. Squats, lunges, and HIIT exercises – often touted as the go-to moves for booty enhancement – are notably absent from her routine. Rachael’s program is a testament to the power of targeted, low-impact movements in achieving desired body transformations.

Looking Ahead

Rachael plans to continue her ‘booty boost’ program for another eight weeks, reinforcing the importance of consistency and commitment in the fitness journey. Her program, complete with additional resources and community support, is currently available at a discount on her website, inviting others to embark on a transformative fitness journey of their own.