Australia

RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has embarked on a high-stakes air combat training mission, Exercise Red Flag Nellis 24-1, in collaboration with the United States and the United Kingdom. The event, which began on January 15 and continues until February 2, is taking place at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, USA.

Unprecedented Participation by RAAF

Approximately 150 RAAF personnel and six F-35A Lightning II aircraft have been deployed for the exercise. The participating squadrons include the 3 Squadron, 1 Combat Communications Squadron, 3 Control and Reporting Unit, 114 Mobile Control and Reporting Unit, 87 Squadron, and 1 Security Forces Squadron. This iteration of the exercise is particularly significant as it marks the first time the RAAF’s F-35As have participated.

Exercise Red Flag: A Crucible for Air Combat Training

Exercise Red Flag, initiated by the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1975, was created in response to insights from the Vietnam War. The training event aims to replicate the perilous first ten combat missions that aircrews typically face, providing a realistic and intense combat training environment. The exercise encompasses a wide array of scenarios and involves about 3000 personnel and up to 100 aircraft.

Realistic Combat Scenarios

Participants face challenges from ‘aggressor’ forces, simulating enemy fighters, radar, surface-to-air missiles, and even threats from cyber and space-based elements. Wing Commander Adrian Kiely of the RAAF emphasized the evolution of the exercise to meet contemporary threats and the importance of integrating with maritime units.

Wing Commander Peter Mole, leading the RAAF Tactical Command and Control Team, underscored the necessity of coordination across different domains, including air, ground, maritime, cyber, and space, to ensure mission success.

The scale, complexity, and opportunity to strengthen the trilateral alliance make Exercise Red Flag a crucial platform for allied forces to hone their combat skills and enhance their readiness for real-world scenarios.

Australia Aviation United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

